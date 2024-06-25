Columbia County deputies charge Grovetown teen for uploading child pornography

An 18-year-old Grovetown man was recently arrested after authorities received a cyber tip about him uploading child pornography.

The teen is charged with felony possession of child pornography, according to an incident report. His occupation is listed in the report as "student."

After multiple search warrants and subpoenas, authorities determined accounts with child pornography belonged to the suspect, according to the report. Deputies received the tip on Friday.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the suspect's home and found multiple electronic devices, flash drives and micro-SD cards, according to the report. The forensic results are pending.

Cool off: Augusta temperatures may reach triple digits this week. Here's where to cool off.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown man, 18, charged with having child porn