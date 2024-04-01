Columbia County clothing company reports $28,000 in merchandise missing

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a local shop reported it was missing $28,000 worth of merchandise.

Deputies responded to Low Country Clothier at 426 Furys Ferry Road on Thursday for a theft.

A representative told deputies she was reviewing profits and losses and noticed an increase in losses from previous years, according to an incident report. She found that between March 2019 and March 2023, there were 11 transactions that were discounted 90% to 100%.

The receipts were also labeled as gifts, according to the report. In total, the business was missing $28,000 worth of merchandise.

Even though the business has a giveaway contest, she told deputies the amounts did not match up with the receipts, according to the report. Some of the receipts also showed money was paid, but was given back in change.

All but one of the receipts was charged under the cashier account for the previous manager, but the representative said it is possible other employees logged in under their name, according to the report.

Deputies tried to contact the former manager, who moved to North Carolina, but were unable to reach them by the time the incident report was submitted, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County business reports $28,000 in merchandise missing