Columbia Central High principal Steele 'removed from principalship'; new principal named

Principal Michael Steele gives the keynote address at the CHS Academic Booster dinner on Feb 4.

Former principal Michael Steele of Columbia Central High School has been replaced with a new principal, Shanda Sparrow-Lang, according to a Maury County Public Schools announcement this week.

The decision to replace Steele, who served as principal since July 1, 2022, remains unclear. However, the administrator has faced several reprimands by the district since taking the helm.

MCPS Communications Director Jack Cobb issued a statement that Steele would remain within the school system.

"Dr. Steele is still employed by MCPS but was removed from principalship," Cobb told The Daily Herald.

More: Columbia High principal reprimanded for policy violations ahead of reinstatement

Michael Steele

A public records request has also been filed with MCPS regarding any details regarding Steele's contract, and what his role will be in the future.

MCPS documents obtained by The Daily Herald show multiple reprimands issued against Steele over the past year, the most recent one being in May and another including a two-week suspension in August.

More: Maury Co. district responds to indictment of armed man on Central High campus in May

More: Steele named principal at Columbia Central High School

Most recently, The Daily Herald obtained a copy of a May 14 official reprimand by Superintendent Lisa Ventura, stemming from a May 1 fact-finding meeting at CHS to investigate an April 29 incident, involving multiple students being suspended improperly without receiving due process.

In addition, three other incidents regarding improper conduct involving Steele were investigated during the May 1 meeting.

According to a reprimand report, three Central High students were allegedly searched "without reasonable suspicion," which apparently occurred in front of the classroom. A female student was allegedly searched without reasonable suspicion, while behind a closed door with two male staff members, with no female staff member being requested, the reprimand states.

"This incident represents inappropriate interrogation and search of students, failure to follow student code of conduct, a violation of the Teacher Code of Ethics and conduct unbecoming to a member of the teaching profession," the May 14 reprimand states. "These incidents violate the Maury County Board of Education's policies and Tennessee state law."

Shanda Sparrow-Lang has been named Columbia Central High School's newest principal for the 2024-2025 school year.

Steele later responded to the reprimand and alleged accusations, which he said includes a request for an appeal to the school board.

When it came to the students being searched in front of the class, Steele said it was because the teacher was "very fearful of what the students might be passing around," alluding to a possible weapon or substances.

"I started off by making a statement, 'I would search the entire class if necessary, so if anyone wants to tell me what they are hiding, they should do it now,'" Steele stated. "Years ago, I learned if an entire class is suspected of hiding something illegal, search the entire class for safety and to ensure the suspected illegal evidence is not somehow discarded.

"Also, and this is very important, when we bring our K-9 officer to the school for 'random' searched, they search the entire class in front of each other. My reprimand says I may have embarrassed some students, and the potential for that is always there, but happens every day across the country."

Superintendent Lisa Ventura, Principle Michael Dr. Steele, Former principal Cindy Johnson, and Former Principle Eddie Hickman attend the CHS Academic Booster dinner at CHS on Feb 8.

Steele goes on to say that the incident with the female student began after a teacher informed him that she was "holding a purse for another female student," and insisted that the during the search the doorway remain open.

"When I searched the purse she was holding for a friend, I found a vape," Steele stated. "The vape in question later turned out to be a THC vape. I will also say emphatically that I never touched the student in question. This is not being disputed, but it is important for me to make clear."

Steele concluded by sharing his personal thoughts on the matter, as well as his desire to continue serving the students of Maury County.

"I consider myself a very valuable team member in Maury County Public Schools," Steele stated. "I go above and beyond to do a great job for my staff, students, parents and colleagues. Yes, there are several who do not care for my authentic and transparent leadership, but the majority of my staff, community and students very much appreciate my work thus far, and they know how much I love them."

Steele's school year was initially interrupted with a two-week August suspension without pay.

MCPS Superintendent Lisa Ventura issued a reprimand of Steele, according to a In a Sept. 8 letter obtained by a previous open records request by The Daily Herald, also reinstating him the same day after a district investigation.

The investigation determined that Steele exhibited “insubordination and unprofessional conduct at Central High School” with four policy violations as follows: 3.230 (Crisis Management), 5.101 (Line & Staff Relations), 5.600 (Staff Rights and Responsibilities), and 5.611 (Ethics).

Also in August, the high school drew attention when a Mt. Pleasant man, Roy Brooks, was indicted Aug. 17 for purportedly carrying an AR-15 on campus without authorization on May 3 in response to what was believed to be an active shooter on campus. The active shooter report was discovered to be a hoax by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The case was later dropped last month, according to Brent Cooper, District Attorney, 22nd District.

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia Central High principal Steele replaced for next school year