Columbia budget to include 5% raise for city employees, increases to local agencies

Columbia City Council plans to vote on its 2024-2025 budget this month, as well as city property tax rates and a 5% salary increase for employees.

Columbia elected officials are now in the home stretch of adopting the city's annual budget, which totals about $75.8 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year, while also including a 5% raise citywide for employees.

Columbia City Council will vote on the proposed budget during its June 13 regular meeting, which will also include items which set the city's tax rate, as well as employee compensation plans.

The city's tax rate for all taxable property stand to remain at $0.8251 per 100 square feet.

During Thursday's meeting, council members discussed a few potential amendments to the budget, which if approved would see additional funding to certain civil organizations.

"We had a request from the South Central Resource Agency for an additional $1,000 to their annual appropriation for a grant match with the [U.S. Department of Agriculture] to help with their Meals on Wheels program," city manager Tony Massey said.

Maury County Animal Services is also seeking to expand its animal shelter, which would also include additional funding.

"We understand that they need additional space, and they are looking to their partners to provide some assistance," Mayor Chaz Molder said. "I think, considering the growth and the continued need, and the numbers that show Columbia is utilizing that shelter more than our fair share. And considering there has not been an increase in over a decade, I would support at least some show of good faith."

The city currently allots $50,000 quarterly to the animal shelter, or $200,000 annually. Molder suggested council increase that amount by %10 percent, or an additional $20,000 per year.

Massey added that Mt. Pleasant has already pledged an additional $7,000 per year as well.

"That sounds like a pretty good faith effort on Mt. Pleasant's part, and in my opinion that would also be a good faith effort on our part to show a 10% increase," Molder said.

The proposed amendments and allotment increases will be voted on prior to the council's budget vote, which will take place during its regular meeting at City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

