Colts Neck crash kills motorcycle driver, incident under investigation

FREEHOLD - A motorcycle driver was killed in a Tuesday evening crash in Colts Neck, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday.

At approximately 6:02 p.m., Colts Neck Police responded to the area of Route 18 northbound in the area of milepost 17 for a motorcycle-versus-motor vehicle crash, Santiago said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 20-year-old man from Eatontown was traveling northbound when his 2017 Honda CBR motorcycle struck the rear of a 2011 Ford F350 utility truck, driven by a 27-year-old man, according to the prosecutor. The crash caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected, and the motorcycle slid to an uncontrolled stop and caught fire.

The motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:27 p.m., Santiago said. The driver operating the utility truck remained on scene.

The names of the two drivers were not released to the public.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) and the Colts Neck Police Department remains active and ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information about this matter to contact MCPO Detective Sgt. Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Police Department Officer Nicolas Tomaio at 732-780-7323.

No charges or summonses have been issued at this time, Santiago said.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Police investigate crash that killed Eatontown man in Colts Neck