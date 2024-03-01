Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Team seizes 26 pounds of marijuana

Mar. 1—MOULTRIE — Twenty-six pounds of marijuana were confiscated recently in Colquitt County.

The contraband was recovered as a result of Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Taskforce acting on two search warrants.

According to Ivon Folsom, lead DET investigator on the case, in addition to the marijuana, 21 ounces of cocaine and $17,000 in cash were also seized.

DET officers executed the drug bust on Feb. 20 in the southern part of the county.

Three males and one female have been arrested so far, all being between 25-30 years old. Each individual is being faced with four charges, two for each drug: marijuana and cocaine; one count each for possession with intent to sell and one count each for trafficking.

As this is still an ongoing investigation and none of the suspects have been convicted, names, as well as more detailed information, are currently being withheld.