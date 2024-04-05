How the colors you wear will affect your total eclipse experience in Illinois

While 2024 eclipse apparel is readily available, you might already have the perfect attire in your closet: an old Christmas sweater.

Wearing red and green clothing during the April 8 total solar eclipse will demonstrate the Purkinje effect.

How does Purkinje effect work?

Purkinje effect alters how people perceive colors in near-sudden, low-light conditions.

Why should you wear red and green during the eclipse?

Reds and yellows will seem to fade, while greens and blues will look brighter.

"This Purkinje effect during the coming eclipse will turn the whole experience from just watching the sky go dark to a real-life science demo on your clothes," said online retailer Solar Eyeglasses. The impact will be greatest if large numbers of people dress in these colors, such as in group or public viewings. "Two or five in a group of 100 wouldn’t help,” adds Solar Eyeglasses.

For another demonstration of the Purkinje shift, consider your eclipse snacks. A story from Scientific American suggests eclipse viewers bring along a bag of colorful candy, such as Skittles, to guess which flavors they’re about to eat as the sun fades.

The effect won't appear on camera, according to Science News, as it's a matter of perception, not just optics. Only people wearing eclipse glasses will notice the effect, the story says.

Eclipse viewers outside the path of totality might still see the effect, depending on the degree of darkness experienced, reports CNN.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois solar eclipse 2024: How does Purkinje effect work?