Colorado's released wolves deliver first litter; biologists spot one pup

Colorado's first released wolves have produced their first litter.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists confirmed June 18 a sighting of one pup from two wolves captured in Oregon and released in Colorado in late December, according to an agency news release June 20.

The sighting occurred during routine wolf monitoring efforts, which included observations from the air and ground, remote cameras, public sightings and other means of the den located in Grand County not far from the original release site.

The agency said there are no photos or videos of the wolf pup at this time.

The agency said biologists were able to confirm one pup at this time but that it is possible other pups may be present. Wolf litters commonly consist of four to six pups.

CPW staff will continue to monitor the animals to determine how many pups have been born to the litter, the agency said.

"We are continuing to actively monitor this area while exercising extreme caution to avoid inadvertently disturbing the adult wolves, this pup, or other pups,'' CPW wildlife biologist Brenna Cassidy stated in the news release.

Because the wolves have successfully reproduced, they are officially considered a pack. The pack name is the Copper Creek Pack.

The last wolf pups born in Colorado prior to this week's discovery were in spring of 2021, when two wolves that naturally migrated into Colorado gave birth to six pups in northern Jackson County. Prior to that, it had been about 80 years since wolf pups were born in the state.

At least three of the North Park pack wolf pups were legally shot in Wyoming in late September 2022. The only known remaining members of the pack are the breeding male and one male sibling, both of which were captured and fitted with radio collars and still reside are mostly in Jackson County.

Pup survival rates vary widely by location and are difficult to study, but around half, or slightly more, of pups born often make it through their first year of life, the wildlife agency stated in the release.

The den site is believed to be among ranches near Kremmling where ranchers say the two denning wolves are responsible for seven livestock depredations since April 2. Six of those depredations have occurred on the ranch believed to be closest to the den.

There have been 32 confirmed wolf depredation (injuring or killing) of livestock in Colorado since December of 2021. Twelve of those depredations have come since 10 wolves were released the third week of December.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado's released wolves deliver first litter