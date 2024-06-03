Colorado's 20 largest wildfires happened this century. Here's how things are changing.

The Platte Basin in Colorado now experiences 25 more fire weather days per year compared to 1973, a recent analysis by Climate Central found.

The analysis used temperature, humidity and wind speed data from over 400 weather stations in the contiguous U.S. for the past five decades. Its results show wildfire seasons in the West are getting longer and more intense.

“As fire weather becomes more prevalent, there are more days when extreme conditions can blow up small blazes into big ones or fuel the growth of large wildfires,” the report says.

In Colorado, the top 20 largest wildfires happened this century, and four of the five largest wildfires happened since 2018, according to the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

In Colorado, the top 20 largest wildfires occurred this century, and four of the five largest wildfires occurred since 2018, according to the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

A warming climate combined with more people moving to fire-prone areas can lead to hefty costs.

According to the state, “Without mitigation efforts and actions to slow the rate of climate change, the damage from wildfires to buildings and the cost of fire suppression alone is anticipated to cost the state $440 million annually by 2050.”

A warming climate

The CSU climate change report shows there’s high confidence that temperature in Colorado has been increasing, a trend that is “strongly linked to the overall human influence on climate and recent global warming.”

And according to projections, this warming will continue. By 2050, an average year will likely be “as warm as the very warmest years on record through 2022."

As the atmosphere warms, it can hold more moisture, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will, Assistant State Climatologist Becky Bolinger said.

A warmer atmosphere, just like a bigger bottle, can hold more water. But if you take the water in one bottle and put it in a bigger one, there's a smaller percentage of water in the larger bottle than the original one. Likewise, if the moisture received on a warmer atmosphere is the same, the relative humidity will go down, Bolinger said.

A warmer and drier climate combined with high wind speeds are the ingredients that increase wildfire risk.

While there’s high confidence on temperature and humidity trends, there’s more uncertainty on wind trends.

“One of the defining changes we’ve seen is that on the eastern plains … we are finding more windy days in a La Niña spring," Bolinger said. "… I don’t think that’s a trend with climate change. We just happen to be in a more dominant La Niña cycle.”

Even if stronger wind observed might be part of the Earth’s natural climate variability, Bolinger still thinks the major driver increasing wildfire risk is human-caused climate change.

‘Fires, of course, are multifaceted’

Last year, Troy Wixson, a Ph.D. candidate in statistics at CSU, and Dan Cooley, a professor in the statistics department, published a study on how wildfire risk has changed under our current climate.

“We were motivated to do something local because we lived through the 2020 fire season and a question on people’s minds certainly was how different are things now?” Cooley said.

Their study calculated the daily fire weather index, which includes temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and precipitation, at Grand Lake.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with whether a fire starts or not. But this index is all about if a fire were to start, how bad could it get?” Wixson said.

What they found is that the probability to have a fire season like the one seen in 2020 is four to 10 times higher now than what it was under the climate of the past.

“As a member of this community, it’s concerning. I think fire risk is much greater than it was 50 years ago. … And there’s no reason to think that it won’t be even greater 50 years from now,” Cooley said.

This study assessed climate conditions, but “fires, of course, are multifaceted,” Cooley said. Things like management are the other piece that may make dealing with fires now harder than it was before.

The economics of wildfires

In 1935, the U.S. Forest Service implemented the “10 a.m. rule.” The policy mandated that fires had to be put out by 10 a.m. the day after they were discovered. Without this natural disturbance, forests grow more dense and less diverse.

The Coloradoan previously reported about forest pests continuing to spread in Colorado. Reduced precipitation and higher temperatures stress trees and weaken their defenses; combined with denser forests, this allows pests to spread quickly.

Read more: From the mountain pine beetle to emerald ash borer, Colorado forest pests spread in 2023

“So, we do want to have fire, but we don’t want the fires to threaten the communities,” Emergency Services Director at the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Justin Whitesell said.

Whitesell said the sheriff’s office works with the Forest Service and other agencies to do prescribed fires when it’s safe to do so. Another approach toward reducing fuels is to do it mechanically through forest thinning.

“Those are some of the ways we try to balance suppressing all the fires but also trying to maintain healthy ecosystems, which is not always easy,” Whitesell said.

Joseph Wilson calls out before felling a tree at the Ben Delatour Scout Ranch with a Larimer County Conservation Corps crew on Aug. 3, 2023, near Red Feather Lakes. The work was part of a project led by Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed with the help of partners, including Larimer County Conservation Corps. Thinning forests on private and public land is one of the main pre-fire mitigation tools being used in hopes of reducing future wildfire severity.

Since the 1980s, federal firefighting suppression costs have increased by an order of magnitude. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Forest Service and Department of the Interior agencies spent about $3.5 billion on suppression in 2022 compared to about $240 million in 1985.

Had we not suppressed fires as much in the past, there would probably be less fuels on the forest floor today, said Jude Bayham, an associate professor at CSU’s department of agricultural and resource economics.

“But it’s hard to really know the counterfactual. It’s hard to know exactly what it would have been like had we not suppressed fire,” Bayham said.

Fire suppression early on was aimed to preserve valuable timber and without the suppression there would have probably been economic losses to that industry as well as human losses, Bayham said.

Today, property losses are one of the clear economic impacts of wildfires, but there are other areas being studied.

“There is emerging evidence now that workers are less productive, especially workers that are spending most of their time outside exposed to high levels of air pollution,” Bayham said. “... So those costs combined with the health costs of just smoke exposure are quite high just because they affect so many people.”

A new reality

As climate change fuels wildfire risk, the approach toward managing it before, during and after fires is also changing.

Whitesell, who was born and raised in Fort Collins, started firefighting with the sheriff’s office in 1995 and said he’s seen some of these changes.

For example, there’s been an effort to bring more full-time employees. Before, the fire season was from April to October, and they relied on part-time firefighters.

“But now we have fires year-round that threaten homes or threaten the safety of the public,” Whitesell said.

The state has also seen an increase in population and now more people live in fire-prone areas.

“The amount of people that moved into the hills have exacerbated having to protect the communities. And then the fires have also gotten, and I hate to say bigger, but they have gotten bigger recently,” Whitesell said. “Back in the early 1800s the fires used to be bigger, but there were no people there. So it’s this weird combination of people and fire.”

In this Aug. 11, 2023, file photo, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests lands in the Cameron Peak Fire burn area in Northern Colorado remain completely singed. Recent events, like the High Park and Cameron Peak fires, burned so intensely that few living seed sources remain to regenerate the forest.

This means that large evacuations have become more common. Thousands of people were evacuated during the Cameron Peak Fire, which burned through more than 200,000 acres and is the largest in Colorado’s history.

Bigger and more intense flaming fronts are also harder to tackle with hand crews. Additional equipment, like dozers and aircrafts, is needed to manage them.

But Whitesell said they are not just focused on the response side; they are also ramping efforts on the preparedness side.

“Larimer County has five cameras that are to help look for smoke, but we are also working with CSU right now trying to bring in additional fire cameras that use artificial intelligence to help detect fires before they get big,” Whitesell said.

Beyond the new use of technology, other efforts include evacuation training with municipalities, home assessments with landowners and HOAs, and getting grants to help communities do mitigation work.

Read more: 'We need to have well-trained responders': Colorado pilots prepare for wildfire season

Bayham said the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program is designed to provide resources to communities to offset costs of things like forest thinning.

The 2024-2025 request for applications will open late this summer and around $7.2 million in funding will be available, according to the agency’s website.

A lot of resources go to protecting homes, and when there’s more people moving to places that need protection, the Forest Service and other agencies bear some of that cost, Bayham said.

With climate change and more extreme fire behavior, current strategies are not as effective as they are under mild conditions.

“There shouldn’t be this expectation that the Forest Service or CAL FIRE, depending on where you live, is necessarily going to be able to save your home,” Bayham said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado wildfire seasons are getting longer as climate changes