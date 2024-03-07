Colorado weather alert: What to know about the latest snow storm

Fort Collins is pinched between winter weather advisories in the foothills and plains with the brunt of the storm focused on the far northeast corner of the state where up to a foot of snow is possible starting Thursday.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming storm:

Timing of the storm could impact Thursday evening, Friday morning commute

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the far northeast corner of the state from 5 a.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday.

It has issued a winter weather advisory for the central and northern foothills and mountains, including Larimer County, and the Fort Morgan area north of the Wyoming border from 8 a.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday.

The heaviest snow is expected to occur Thursday evening into Friday morning, which could impact travel.

Rain transitioning to snow is expected to occur late Thursday afternoon for the I-25 corridor.

Heavy snowfall, including thundersnow, is expected across the far northeast corner today. Snowfall rates up to 2-3"/hour are possible which will create hazardous travel conditions. This afternoon/evening, moderate to heavy snow will develop over the mountains 🙴 foothills. #COwx pic.twitter.com/NjvhOVB2hh — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 7, 2024

How much snow are Fort Collins and surrounding areas expecting?

This is not a big snowmaker for the city but the foothills and northeast plains could see a descent amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service:

Fort Collins: 1-2 inches

Estes Park: 4-6 inches

Greeley: 1 inch

Julesburg: 8-12 inches

Holyoke: 8-12 inches

Sterling: 4-6 inches

Fort Morgan: 1-2 inches

Boulder: 3-4 inches

Denver: 1-2 inches

DIA: 1-2 inches

Taking a closer look at Fort Collins snow timing and forecast

Thursday: 80% of a rain/snow mix mainly after 2 p.m. with 1-2 inches of accumulation possible. Some thunder is possible. High near 38 degrees with east wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning gusting to 16 mph. Low around 24.

Friday: 70% chance of snow mainly before 10 a.m. with less than an inch likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36 and low around 18.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 51, calm wind and low around 24.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado weather alert: What to know about the latest snow storm