Colorado veterans greeted with ‘welcome home’ nearly 50 years after the war

FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a group of Colorado veterans received a “welcome home” a half-century past due.

“Our community failed them almost 50 years ago when they came home,” said Becki Parr, volunteer coordinator for Tru Community Care, one of the groups that organized the event in Firestone Friday.

Other organizers included Carbon Valley Community Center, where the event was held, and American Legion Post 1985.

“Part of the work is apologizing. We didn’t do a good job of welcoming people home,” she said.

‘You want to feel that your sacrifice meant something to somebody’

Veterans in attendance were given lapel pins and applause for service to their country a half-century ago. Cynthia Sherman was among them. She served in the U.S. Navy.

“When I got out, you didn’t dare admit that you were in the military,” Sherman said, referring to the climate in the United States at the time, where she said many returning veterans were treated as traitors and villains.

“About 2007 is the first time I was thanked for my service,” she said.

Dave Appel served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. He said it was an honor to be recognized Friday.

“As time goes on, you want to feel that your sacrifice meant something to somebody,” Appel said.

Most Vietnam veterans are in their 70s now. There are about 800,000 Vietnam veterans still alive today, but they’re dying at a rate of about 500 per day, according to the U.S. Army.

That’s why organizers of the Colorado event have gathered for three years at the end of March to thank those who served. And it’s why they say everyone should express gratitude while we still can.

“Take a chance. You might feel awkward. But say, ‘Welcome home.’ The best thing that can happen is that somebody will feel seen and will feel honored because you welcomed them home,” Parr said.

