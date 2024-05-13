Colorado is the third most dangerous state in country: US News ranking

DENVER (KDVR) — Each year, U.S. News and World Report releases a report ranking each state on several factors. In the most recent report, Colorado made a top 10 list — for most dangerous states.

On Thursday, U.S. News and World Report released the “10 Most Dangerous States in America” list. Each of the 50 states was judged on violent crimes and property crime rates.

Colorado was recognized as the third most dangerous state, largely in part because of its property crime rate, which includes burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

The report pulled violent and property crime numbers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Data Explorer. It is important to note that the data only runs through 2022, so the numbers are from that year.

Per the report, Colorado has a violent crime rate of 492 per 100,000 people. That number appears to be about average among other states that made the top 10 list. Violent crimes include murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, robbery, aggravated assault and rape.

However, Colorado has the second highest property crime rate in the whole country with 3,148 cases per 100,000 people. The only other state that recorded more was Washington with 3,356 cases per 100,000 people.

Per the FBI, the highest form of property crime recorded in Colorado was locally stolen motor vehicles, which cost the state $544,995,284 in 2022.

Because of Colorado’s high number of property crimes, it was named the third most dangerous state in the U.S. and the 16th best state overall.

These are the 10 most dangerous states in the U.S.:

New Mexico Louisiana Colorado Arkansas Washington Tennessee Alaska Oregon California Missouri

If this ranking seems troublesome, there is some good news for Coloradans. While the Centennial State ranked low in safety, it has the fourth-best economy and the fifth-best education in the U.S.

