Colorado teen gets pilot’s license before high school diploma

DENVER (KDVR) — A program is funding teenagers’ dreams of becoming pilots in Colorado.

From eyes to the sky in admiration, to landing in the captain’s seat himself as a 17-year-old, Kyle Wren is making his dreams of flying planes a reality as a certified private pilot — all before getting a high school diploma.

Outdoor Colorado: Lover of flight realizes dream by learning to fly

“I was always that kid that would look up to the sky, see an airplane and wish that I was the one in that cockpit,” Wren said. “I was a junior when I started flight training, and then it was February of my senior year of high school when I was certified. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s one like no other. It’s a sense of freedom. It’s a sense of responsibility.”

Wren was able to accomplish this goal with the help of a scholarship from Wings Over the Rockies.

“I got a scholarship toward the end of my senior year, which is now currently funding my bachelor’s degree fully,” Wren said. “A good pilot is always learning, so don’t give up on your dreams and know that it is definitely worth it.”

Kyle Wren in front of a small plane

“Flight training is something that so many people want to do,” said Valerie Blome, Wings Over the Rockies pilots program manager. “It’s a very fulfilling career, but the upfront expense is very intensive. Lots of education on the front end before you get to that phenomenal airline or charter, whatever job it is that you’re after in the aviation industry.”

United touts new Denver building as ‘largest flight training center in the world’

Blome said Wings Over the Rockies provides flight training scholarships for up to $12,000 for about 25 teens a year with recipients aged 15 to 19 years old. Private pilot certification is a minimum of 40 flight hours.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.