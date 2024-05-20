Colorado state trooper hurt in crash on I-76

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado state trooper was hurt on Monday afternoon after crashing a motorcycle into a fire truck on Interstate 76.

It happened around on I-76 in Weld County between mileposts 45-46, according to Colorado State Patrol. The trooper was transported to the hospital after crashing into the eastbound fire vehicle.

“The trooper was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper is expected to make a full recovery,” CSP said in a release.

CSP said the trooper was among patrolling motorcycle troopers when the crash happened around 3:22 p.m. The fire department vehicle and its driver remained on the scene

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

A FOX31 crew drove past the scene on Monday around 4:30 p.m. and saw cones blocking one eastbound lane while the response was underway.

The Colorado Department of Transportation noted the interstate was wet in some areas on Monday afternoon as showers rolled across the region. Northeast Colorado was placed on a tornado watch into Monday night.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.