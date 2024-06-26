Colorado State Patrol offers free steering wheel locks: How to get yours

Colorado ranks among the worst states for vehicle thefts, which is why Colorado State Patrol is expanding its free vehicle steering wheel locks program.

The program can now be found at nine state patrol troop offices, including in Fort Collins, according to a state patrol news release.

You'll have to provide a VIN for each vehicle you'd like a lock for, and each person can only get two.

You can reduce the chances of items stolen in your vehicle by locking doors every time, no matter where or how long you will be away, and by removing or placing in a glove box or trunk valuables.

Here are some Colorado State Patrol locations where you can pick up free steering wheel locks

Fort Collins: 3832 S. Interstate 25, just north of the Harmony Road exit on I-25. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. (Limited quantities)

Lakewood: Colorado State Patrol records department, 700 Kipling St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays, excluding holidays.

Golden: 1096 McIntyre St. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Castle Rock: 4600 Castleton Court. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Colorado Springs: 1480 Quail Lake Loop. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. (Limited quantities)

Here is a full list of Colorado cities where steering wheel locks can be obtained.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How to get a free steering wheel lock in Colorado