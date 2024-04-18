Colorado State Patrol: distracted driving is causing more crashes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is seeing an increase in crashes caused by distracted drivers. The increase in crashes seemed to be linked to drivers on routine routes not paying as much attention as they might while driving an unfamiliar route.

“Driving time, especially on daily or frequently traveled routes, lends itself to the temptation of distraction,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Commutes can be long, and people have many tasks on their plate, which can cause some drivers to make a poor choice to take that time back by texting a friend, eating a meal while driving, or other non-driving activities. Driving needs to be the sole focus, even when a route is routine.”

According to CSP, crashes caused by inattentive driving were steady on weekdays and declined on Saturday and Sunday. Hours of the day connected to an increase in crashes caused by distracted drivers also lined up with morning and evening rush hours.

“Whether you are still waking up on your way to work or exhausted returning home, traffic is heavy across our state during rush hours, and your focus needs to be on driving,” stated Col. Packard. “Avoid drinking coffee or grooming on your way to work. And always keep your eyes on the road. Your time to react to other motorists, pedestrians, or other hazards is reduced or eliminated when distracted.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.