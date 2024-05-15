Colorado State Patrol arrests 6 drunk drivers during weekend crackdown in Pueblo, Fremont

Six drivers were cited for driving under the influence during a Colorado State Patrol crackdown in Pueblo and Fremont counties last weekend.

The concerted DUI enforcement effort focused on major traffic corridors and their feeder roads May 10-12 and resulted in 71 drivers being contacted by law enforcement, according to a CSP news release.

Of the six drivers suspected of driving under the influence, one received a felony citation, another faced a DUI with child abuse charges, one was a previous offender, and one stop ended in a foot pursuit. The patrol also issued six seatbelt violations during that time.

CSP decided to conduct the surge enforcement because Pueblo and Fremont counties have experienced 62 fatal crashes in the past five years. During that same time, there were another 168 crashes where vehicle occupants sustained serious bodily injuries.

The leading cause for those crashes has been impaired driving, followed by distracted driving and lane violations.

"When troopers who specialize in and are looking for DUI arrests can produce 71 stops with (just) six arrests, we consider this to be very positive. People are learning to drink responsibly," CSP officials said in the release.

The state patrol plans to continue strict enforcement of impaired driving laws to reduce the "senseless loss of life on Colorado roadways."

The importance of seatbelts, especially for Colorado teens

CSP reports that in 2023, 81% of vehicle occupants, regardless of age, who survived a fatal crash wore their seatbelts; only 19% of those who survived were not buckled in.

Teenagers have the lowest usage of seatbelts in the state, so the state patrol suggests teens take several safety precautions to avoid tragedy. Although manufacturers have tried to offset the hazards of distraction with driver-assist features like lane assist and adaptive cruise control, distracted driving is especially a problem among teens.

The state patrol urges parents to step in to provide boundaries on the number of passengers in their teen’s car and where teens should store their phones while they drive. State law prohibits drivers under the age of 18 from picking up their electronic devices while driving even if it is to change the music or check directions.

Teens with less than six months' driving experience also are prohibited from having passengers unless someone at least 21 or older is present. After the first six months, teens are allowed one passenger, and everyone in the vehicle, regardless of age or location, must be properly buckled.

More fatal crash news: Third juvenile dies following head-on Pueblo wreck involving allegedly stolen vehicle

