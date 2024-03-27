Colorado State Forest State Park yurts to reopen this summer: What to know about the plans

After two winters of the State Forest State Park yurt system being shuttered due to concessionaire issues, a new concessionaire has been selected.

Yonder Yurts in Steamboat Springs will take over the popular yurt/hut system in the state park 75 miles west of Fort Collins, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release. The agency told the Coloradoan previously it was evaluating four concessionaire bid proposals.

Here's what you need to know about when the yurts will be available, how many will be available and other changes, according to the Yonder Yurts website, yonder-yurts.com.

When will the yurts be available to rent in Colorado's State Forest State Park?

Construction will begin as soon as the snow melts and the sights are dry enough, with the hope to rent the yurts/ huts by mid-summer of 2024.

For updates on the construction progress and opening of reservations, visit the Yonder Yurts website or the State Forest State Park website, https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/StateForest.

How many yurts will be built this summer?

The plan is to build seven new rental yurt-cabins and a larger yurt-cabin for office space. Those yurts include Grass Creek, Dancing Moose, Medicine Bow, North Fork Canadian, Clark Peak and Montgomery Pass.

The office will be located off Bull Mountain Road, close to the state park maintenance shop.

In addition, the company will manage the park's existing Nokhu Hut and Agnes Creek Cabin, which are being remodeled by the park later this summer.

Will the new yurts be located in the same locations?

All will be built at the previous locations with the exception of the Ruby Jewel yurt, which is not suitable because of an eroding hill.

What will the new yurts look like?

They will be hard-sided yurt-cabins from Freedom Yurt-Cabins. These yurts have better insulation and a higher R-value than soft-sided yurts. They also provide more protection from the elements and wildlife and last longer.

Three of the yurts being built will be approximately 16 feet in diameter and four will be approximately 20 feet in diameter.

Will the yurts have the same amenities as before?

The plan is to offer similar amenities as before but in nicer conditions with some possible upgrades and improvements.

Will Yonder Yurts offer additional services than what was previously offered?

The first year the company will focus on building and renting the yurts. The plan is to offer additional services in the future, but the company will seek input from customers as to what those services should be.

Here's what they're saying about the new yurt/hut system

Yonder Yurts co-owners and husband and wife, Corey and Sarah Peterson, are familiar with State Forest State Park, having stayed at nearly all of the previous yurt locations.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with State Forest State Park in reintroducing the beloved yurt system this summer,'' Corey Peterson said in a news release. "We have long recognized the potential to enhance the previous yurts, so when the opportunity arose to become the new concessionaire we were absolutely thrilled. These remote yurts hold a special place in the hearts of park visitors, and we're honored to play a role in bringing back this unique offering.''

Tony Johnson, acting State Forest State Park manager, said the park is excited with the selection of Yonder Yurts.

"From day one, it was our goal to ensure the yurt program remained as an option for visitors at State Forest State Park," he said in a release. "We know this camping experience has been missed by many of our visitors and we are looking forward to working with Yonder Yurts to once again have this unique experience available to our guests for many years to come."

What happened to the previous concessionaire?

Here are the bullet points:

September 2022: Colorado Parks and Wildlife notified concessionaire Never Summer Nordic owner Greg Graves and associate Bron Austin Deal that Never Summer Nordic's contract was terminated due to failing to provide payment or insurance documents in addition to not properly maintaining the system's yurts and cabins.

December 2022: Never Summer Nordic was notified it must remove all of its property from State Forest State Park by June 30, 2023.

January 2023: Never Summer Nordic continued to accept reservations and payments and its Facebook and Twitter accounts did not mention it was no longer taking reservations or that it was closed. That left some customers seeking refunds.

March 2024: Deal was sentenced for stealing from a Gould community nonprofit and committing fraud while operating Never Summer Nordic. Graves has not been criminally charged.

