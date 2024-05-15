Here’s when Colorado Springs sees the most lightning

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Thunderstorm season around the region is all too well known and it is once again upon us. Daily showers and thunderstorms are becoming much more common as we head further into May and Spring.

With the increase in showers and storms, we also see an increase in lightning.

The graph above shows the number of flashes of lightning per day the region gets on average throughout the year. A few areas jump out right away including the peak, which typically happens in the month of July. Over 6000 flashes per day can occur during this time.

That peak in July lines up nicely with our Monsoon season. In July, we usually have most of the ingredients necessary for numerous thunderstorms to occur. The more thunderstorms we have, the more chances we have to see a significant amount of lightning.

The time of day most likely to see lightning is during the early afternoon in the middle of the summer. Interestingly enough, there also appears to be a late morning peak in June when lightning begins to start a bit earlier for the season. January and December have some of the least amount of lightning activity for the entire year.

“When thunder roars, go indoors.” There’s a reason the National Weather Service consistently uses this phrase: all thunderstorms are dangerous. This is because they all have lightning. You can’t get thunder without lightning. Any thunderstorm is capable of potentially producing a deadly bolt of lightning, so it’s always best to head inside right when you hear thunder.

