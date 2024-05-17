Colorado Springs hiker missing from Longs Peak found dead

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The body of missing 23-year-old hiker Lucas Macaj was recovered on Thursday, May 16 in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) after four days of intensive rescue efforts.

Macaj was reported overdue from a hike on Sunday, May 12, after having reached the summit of Longs Peak before dangerous storms moved in. Rescue efforts were launched, including ski teams, dog teams, helicopters, and snowshoe teams.

Lucas Macaj, Courtesy: Rocky Mountain National Park

In a somber update on Thursday, RMNP shared that Macaj’s body was found on Mills Glacier, near the base of Lamb’s Slide. The investigation by park rangers indicates that he took a significant fall, RMNP said. Macaj’s body was recovered by helicopter and taken to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner will determine the official cause of death.

