Colorado sets aside $11.4 million to give to schools to stop vaping
The money is coming from a lawsuit settlement with JUUL. Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs is applying for the grant.
The money is coming from a lawsuit settlement with JUUL. Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs is applying for the grant.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
If you owe back taxes to a federal or state agency or you’re behind on child support, the IRS could garnish your tax refund. Learn how to avoid an offset.
This top's fluttery petal sleeves and slightly oversized fit set it apart from the crowd, fans say.
Focus is turning to the looming monthly jobs report after Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't change his tune on rates.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
Most pieces cost under $200, and (hint, hint) Mother's Day will be here before you know it.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
When it comes to funding, the fintech sector didn’t have a very good start to the year. Notably, CB Insights counted Flexport’s $260 million convertible note as a fintech deal because the company “offers trade finance and cargo insurance.” Removing that round from this count, funding was just over $7 billion.
Instagram’s decision to limit news and political content on its platform comes during an election year and during a time when social media is the go-to source of information for many Americans.
It could matter in a razor-thin contest. Just don’t expect a big swing in either direction.
The 45-year-old actor is getting candid about male body standards and the "unrealistic" pressure to appear perfect on screen.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
A new report found that just 57 companies produced 80 percent of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide between 2016 and 2022.
BMW's Security Vehicle Training teaches drivers of its armored cars how to escape situations and protect their clients by recreating real-world dangers.
Facing a "bumpy" path to 2% inflation, Jay Powell and the Fed don't have much in the way of historical precedent to work with. Cut cycles aren't the same as they used to be.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to discuss the breaking news that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. The trio dive into the how and why of the blockbuster trade, including what went wrong for Diggs in Buffalo, how the Texans decided to put all their chips on the table, Diggs as a personality fit in Houston, what it means for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and how this trade shapes the AFC playoff race for years to come.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
No-penalty CDs don’t charge fees if you need to withdraw your money early. But they do come with some trade-offs. Here’s what you need to know.
George Carlin's estate sued Dudesy over a comedy special that used a facsimile of the late comedian created by training an AI algorithm on his work.