Colorado serial killer Adre Baroz gets additional 12-year sentence for Pueblo jail assaults

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections Friday for three unprovoked assaults in the Pueblo County jail.

The 12-year sentence for Adre "Psycho" Baroz will run concurrently with the five consecutive life sentences plus 140 years Baroz received for the 2020 kidnappings and murders of five people.

Baroz pleaded guilty in Pueblo District Court to second-degree assault on a peace officer in connection with the separate assaults of a detention sergeant and an inmate in 2022, and two detention deputies in 2023. Baroz was being held in the Pueblo County jail on a courtesy hold from Alamosa County when the assaults occurred.

Pueblo Justice Plaza located at 909 Court Street.

Baroz was sentenced last week in Alamosa County for five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of tampering with a deceased human body, among other crimes. His victims' dismembered and burned bodies were found in rural Conejos County, according to the PCSO.

“Today’s sentencing was a matter of principle because we know Mr. Baroz is going to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero in a Friday news release.

“However, we are very pleased that our district attorney’s office was willing to take these cases seriously and move forward with charging Baroz and seeking a fair sentence for our deputies and the inmate involved in these senseless acts.”

In 2022, Baroz assaulted an inmate in the Pueblo County jail, causing serious bodily injury. That same year, he assaulted a detention sergeant, who was coming to the aid of another deputy from whom Baroz had taken a Taser and was attempting to use on the deputy. The sergeant suffered only minor injuries, PCSO officials said.

In early 2023, Baroz assaulted another detention deputy in an unprovoked incident. According to the PCSO, Baroz ran up behind the deputy and punched him in the face. A second deputy arrived in the wing to assist, and Baroz turned and began assaulting that deputy as well. Both deputies were eventually able to put distance between themselves and Baroz. One of the deputies deployed pepper spray, allowing them to gain compliance and place Baroz in hand restraints.

Both deputies were treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the assault. One of the deputies suffered serious bodily injury. Baroz was moved to another county’s jail after the 2023 assaults.

Baroz’s sentencing comes as the nation recognizes National Correctional Officers Week, which was started in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan to thank and celebrate correctional officers for their service, according to the PCSO.

“I want to thank all of our detention deputies for their commitment and dedication to serving and protecting this community in the behind-the-scenes role they perform day-in and day-out,” Lucero said.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: San Luis Valley killer gets 12-year sentence for Pueblo jail assaults