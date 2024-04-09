Colorado seeks input on Speer, 23rd bridges over I-25

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation held an open house to hear resident feedback about the future of the bridges over Interstate 25 at Speer Boulevard and 23rd Avenue.

The goal is also to increase safety for cyclists, pedestrians and micro-mobility. One thing appears certain: Both bridges will be replaced.

“They are in need of replacement. They were built long ago. They are aging,” CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said.

Bridge over I-25 in Denver

The three-hour event was held at CDOT headquarters in Denver. Transportation officials were present to answer questions and listen to suggestions.

David Chen rode his bicycle to the meeting and said he hopes the state will shut down the ramps to enter and exit the highway at 23rd Avenue.

“Can you imagine having kids in strollers walking down to the Children’s Museum or the aquarium with their families?” Chen said.

Residents who could not attend the open house are encouraged to email comments or suggestions to CDOT.

Rollison said the design and construction of the bridges should take place in 2026.

