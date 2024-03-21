Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse elected to leadership in U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Joe Neguse was unanimously elected as the assistant Democratic leader of U.S. House of Representatives. After Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina, stepped down from the role, Neguse will take over the position to help shape the legislative agenda and promote the Democratic Party's priorities.

“Congressman Neguse has committed his life to public service and helped move Colorado and our country forward, whether it’s helping create new jobs in the region, expanding broadband access or fighting to protect our public lands and more," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

Neguse is the second Coloradan in state history to serve as a senior member of House leadership.

Rep. Joe Neguse speaks during a 2013 flood 10-year commemoration event at the Glen Haven Town Hall on Sept. 9, 2023. Dozens of people, including a full congressional delegation, attended.

“Each and every day I’m deeply honored and humbled to serve the people of the great state of Colorado," Neguse said in a statement.

"As a proud Westerner, I’m committed to ensuring that the people of Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain West have a seat at the table and will work in my new role to ensure the voices of folks across our country and from every corner of the Democratic Caucus are elevated, included, and heard.”

$11 million in funding secured for Colorado programs

Most recently, Neguse finalized over $11 million in federal funding for local projects in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District.

The funds allocated include:

$1,616,279 for Clear Creek Schools Foundation Child Care Center.

$1,000,000 for city of Longmont Micro Transit System.

$1,000,000 for Steamboat Springs Workforce Housing Pedestrian and Bicycle Connection Project.

$1,000,000 for Yampa Valley wastewater infrastructure.

$959,752 for town of Gypsum for wastewater infrastructure.

$950,000 for University of Colorado Boulder watershed monitoring.

$908,279 for Timberline Fire Protection District Fire Station.

$850,000 for Edwards Early Learning Center.

$640,000 for Food Bank for Larimer County refrigeration upgrades.

$500,000 for Colorado State University Multiuse UAS Airfield Project.

$500,000 for Eagle County Regional Airport Federal Inspection Station.

$500,000 for town of Erie transportation improvements.

$472,000 for Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor public safety and trafficking prevention.

$254,000 for Jackson County Sheriff's Office modernization.

