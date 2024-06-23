The Colorado primary election is Tuesday, and yes, you can get paid time off to vote

By law, Coloradans get paid time off to vote, including during the state primary election June 25.

According to Colorado Revised Statue 1-7-102, Coloradans who are scheduled to work on the day of an election are entitled to two paid hours of leave to vote during 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the time window the polls are open.

Utilizing an absence to vote is defined as insufficient reason for discharge from employment or receiving penalties, such as deduction of usual salary or wages, so long as the employee doesn't exceed an absence of two hours.

The law does specify that employees should apply for the absence with their employer prior to the day of the election and that the employer can specify when the employee can be absent, but the hours have to be at the beginning or end of their shift, "if the employee so requests."

And if you already have "three or more hours between the time of opening and the time of closing of the polls during which the elector is not required to be on the job," it does not apply to you.

To find a voting location or ballot box drop off near your work or home, click here.

Can I still register to vote in Colorado?

You can register to vote the same day as the election at any of the in-person locations in Colorado.

You can also register online, but at this point it is too late to receive a mail-in ballot for the state primary. To register online, go to govotecolorado.gov and click on "Yes, register online" under the Register to Vote header. On the same website, you can download a form to fill out to send to your county clerk's office. Colorado residents are also able to register to vote anytime of the year when you obtain your Colorado driver's license at a DMV.

What do I need to take to the polls?

If you vote in person, you can either bring the ballot that was mailed to you or fill out a ballot at your in-person location. Anyone who votes in person has to provide identification, such as your Colorado driver's license or ID.

