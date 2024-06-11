Colorado primary election: 2nd Congressional District State Board of Education candidate Q&A

Two Democratic candidates are vying for the State Board of Education Member seat in the 2nd Congressional District. Registered Democratic and unaffiliated voters will get to vote for their choice candidate during Colorado's primary election June 25.

The 2nd Congressional District involves multiple municipalities including Longmont, Timnath, and Fort Collins.

To find your district, click here.

The Coloradoan conducted a brief Q&A with Democratic candidates Kathy Gebhardt and Marisol Lynda Rodriguez via email.

Kathy Gebhardt, Democrat

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

I will work to make Colorado schools the finest in our country. I believe in the power of public education as the best path for all our students to have a bright future and I believe that strong schools are vital to promoting democracy. My focus will be on helping develop and promote a strong public education system that provides each and every student with the ability to live their best lives. Strong schools are foundational to creating strong communities.

To accomplish this work, I will:

Commit to being responsive and accessible to my constituents.

Work to secure adequate and equitable opportunities for all Colorado students.

Lift up the needs of children with learning differences.

Support welcoming, well resourced, and safe schools.

Ensure there are qualified and well compensated educators in every school.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

The majority of my career has been as an advocate for public education. As the mother of five children who attended public schools, I volunteered in their schools, learned how to navigate all the different levels of schools, and saw first-hand both the amazing work that happens in our schools every day as well as the impact that the underfunding of our schools has on our education system. As a civil rights attorney, I have worked to improve the education for all students, with a focus on those students who come from poverty, who are multi-lingual, or who have learning differences, through legal challenges to the way the state funds our public schools. I also challenged the inequality of how districts are able to either build or renovate their facilities. This challenge led to the Building Excellent Schools Today legislation which has brought around $3 billion into our schools statewide, including here in the 2nd Congressional District. I am an adjunct professor of law the University of Colorado and University of Denver law schools.

In 2015, I was elected to the Boulder Valley Board of Education where I served eight years, including two as chair. I was elected to the board of directors of the Colorado Association of School Boards, and served for eight years, including one as President. I was also elected to the board of directors for the National Association of School Boards, where I served for four years. I was chair of the National Association of School Board Action Committee.

Campaign finance

As of a report filed June 1, Gebhardt's campaign had received $56,430 in contributions and spent just over $19,300. The report also noted $1,544.11 in nonmonetary contributions and $2,000 in loans received.

Marisol Lynda Rodriguez, Democrat

What are the main issues you plan to focus on if elected?

Support efforts to increase education funding in Colorado to help pay teachers more and ensure students have the resources they need to be successful. Additionally, the Department of Education has limited, though impactful, dollars to help schools improve. On the board, I will work to ensure those resources are being spent effectively and leading to change. We need to be innovative with the resources we have and use them effectively.

Oppose the MAGA agenda of banning books, challenging subjects, and defunding our public schools. Our schools should be safe places for critical thinking, where teachers can provide a fact-based education, and students feel safe and connected to their schools. The State Board has an important role in combating this creeping politicization by creating the framework for what students need to know through the standard revision process. Additionally, I will oppose efforts to transfer public dollars to private entities through vouchers, ESAs, or other means.

Can you provide a brief description of your career experience thus far and if you've run for a political office before?

I am a political newcomer but have experience where it matters in this race. Professionally, I have been involved in education for the past twenty years. For the past 12 years, I have owned my own company doing consulting work with schools, school districts, and organizations. I help groups of people build consensus around a shared path forward. I bring the voices of those traditionally not at the table to the table. I ensure community stakeholders are engaged in decision making. Whether through strategy, stakeholder or community engagement, task force facilitation, or mediation — I bring people together to solve issues.

How much funding have you raised for your campaign so far?

As of a report filed June 3, Rodriguez 's campaign had received $29,085 in contributions and spent just over $14,347. The report also noted $522.48 in nonmonetary contributions and $8,371 in loans received, with $500 of those loans repaid.

Answers in this article have been lightly edited for clarity, accuracy and style.

