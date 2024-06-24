Colorado primary election 2024: What to take to the polls if you're voting in person
Voting in person during Colorado's primary election Tuesday, June 25? Here is what you need to take to the polls.
If you didn't mail in your ballot, you can either drop off the ballot that was mailed to you or vote in person by filling out a ballot at a polling location. Anyone who votes in person has to provide identification, such as your Colorado driver's license or ID.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 25.
Click here to find a drop-box or polling location closest to you.
More: Here is how you can make sure your ballot was counted
Can I still register to vote in Colorado?
You can register to vote the same day as the election at any of the in-person locations in Colorado.
You can also register online, but at this point it is too late to receive a mail-in ballot for the state primary. To register online, go to govotecolorado.gov and click on "Yes, register online" under the Register to Vote header. On the same website, you can download a form to fill out to send to your county clerk's office. Colorado residents are also able to register to vote anytime of the year when you obtain your Colorado driver's license at a DMV.
More: One week until the Colorado primary election: Here's what you need to know
Who will be on my ballot?
Depending on where you live and which party's primary you're voting in, different races will be on your ballot.
The below candidates are found on Larimer County ballots. The Coloradoan conducted Q&A's with multiple candidates on Larimer County ballots. Those stories are linked below.
June 25, 2024, Democratic Party Primary Election candidates in Larimer County:
Joe Neguse (2nd Congressional District Representative)
Trisha Calvarese (4th Congressional District Representative)
Yadira Caraveo (8th Congressional District Representative)
Kathy Gebhardt (State Board of Education Member - 2nd Congressional District)
Marisol Lynda Rodriguez (State Board of Education Member - 2nd Congressional District)
Krista Holtzmann (State Board of Education Member - 4th Congressional District)
Rhonda Solis (State Board of Education Member - 8th Congressional District)
Elliott Hood (Regent of the University of Colorado)
Charles "CJ" Johnson (Regent of the University of Colorado)
Cathy Kipp (State Senator - District 14)
Sarah McKeen (State House Representative - District 51)
Andy Boesenecker (State House Representative - District 53)
Mark K. Matthews (State House Representative - District 64)
Gordon McLaughlin (District Attorney - 8th Judicial District)
Kristin Stephens (County Commissioner - District 2)
Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis (County Clerk and Recorder)
June 25, 2024, Republican Party Primary Election candidates in Larimer County:
Marshall Dawson (2nd Congressional District Representative)
Jerry Sonnenberg (4th Congressional District Representative)
Gabe Evans (8th Congressional District Representative)
Janak Joshi (8th Congressional District Representative)
Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown (State Board of Education Member - 4th Congressional District)
Saundra Larsen (State Board of Education Member - 4th Congressional District)
Yazmin Navarro (State Board of Education Member - 8th Congressional District)
Eric Rinard (Regent of the University of Colorado)
Phoebe McWilliams (State Senator - District 14)
Ron Weinberg (State House Representative - District 51)
Donna Walter (State House Representative - District 53)
Ryan Armagost (State House Representative - District 64)
Lori Garcia Sander (State House Representative - District 65)
Erick Selgren (County Commissioner - District 2)
Tina Harris (County Clerk and Recorder)
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado primary election: What to take to polls for in-person voting