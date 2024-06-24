Colorado primary election 2024: What to take to the polls if you're voting in person

Voting in person during Colorado's primary election Tuesday, June 25? Here is what you need to take to the polls.

If you didn't mail in your ballot, you can either drop off the ballot that was mailed to you or vote in person by filling out a ballot at a polling location. Anyone who votes in person has to provide identification, such as your Colorado driver's license or ID.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 25.

Click here to find a drop-box or polling location closest to you.

Can I still register to vote in Colorado?

You can register to vote the same day as the election at any of the in-person locations in Colorado.

You can also register online, but at this point it is too late to receive a mail-in ballot for the state primary. To register online, go to govotecolorado.gov and click on "Yes, register online" under the Register to Vote header. On the same website, you can download a form to fill out to send to your county clerk's office. Colorado residents are also able to register to vote anytime of the year when you obtain your Colorado driver's license at a DMV.

Who will be on my ballot?

Depending on where you live and which party's primary you're voting in, different races will be on your ballot.

The below candidates are found on Larimer County ballots. The Coloradoan conducted Q&A's with multiple candidates on Larimer County ballots. Those stories are linked below.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado primary election: What to take to polls for in-person voting