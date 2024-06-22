Colorado primary election 2024: How to find your polling place
The Colorado state primary election is Tuesday, June 25, and polling centers and ballot drop boxes are open.
Click here to find a polling location or ballot drop box closest to your home or work as well as hours of operation.
On Tuesday, all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. in order to be counted.
What do I need to take to the polls?
If you vote in person, you can either bring the ballot that was mailed to you or fill out a ballot at your in-person location. Anyone who votes in person has to provide identification, such as your Colorado driver's license or ID.
Who will be on my ballot?
Depending on where you live and which party's primary you're voting in, different races will be on your ballot.
The below candidates are found on Larimer County ballots. The Coloradoan conducted Q&A's with multiple candidates on Larimer County ballots. Those stories are linked below.
June 25, 2024, Democratic Party Primary Election candidates in Larimer County:
Joe Neguse (2nd Congressional District Representative)
Trisha Calvarese (4th Congressional District Representative)
Yadira Caraveo (8th Congressional District Representative)
Kathy Gebhardt (State Board of Education Member - 2nd Congressional District)
Marisol Lynda Rodriguez (State Board of Education Member - 2nd Congressional District)
Krista Holtzmann (State Board of Education Member - 4th Congressional District)
Rhonda Solis (State Board of Education Member - 8th Congressional District)
Elliott Hood (Regent of the University of Colorado)
Charles "CJ" Johnson (Regent of the University of Colorado)
Cathy Kipp (State Senator - District 14)
Sarah McKeen (State House Representative - District 51)
Andy Boesenecker (State House Representative - District 53)
Mark K. Matthews (State House Representative - District 64)
Gordon McLaughlin (District Attorney - 8th Judicial District)
Kristin Stephens (County Commissioner - District 2)
Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis (County Clerk and Recorder)
June 25, 2024, Republican Party Primary Election candidates in Larimer County:
Marshall Dawson (2nd Congressional District Representative)
Jerry Sonnenberg (4th Congressional District Representative)
Gabe Evans (8th Congressional District Representative)
Janak Joshi (8th Congressional District Representative)
Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown (State Board of Education Member - 4th Congressional District)
Saundra Larsen (State Board of Education Member - 4th Congressional District)
Yazmin Navarro (State Board of Education Member - 8th Congressional District)
Eric Rinard (Regent of the University of Colorado)
Phoebe McWilliams (State Senator - District 14)
Ron Weinberg (State House Representative - District 51)
Donna Walter (State House Representative - District 53)
Ryan Armagost (State House Representative - District 64)
Lori Garcia Sander (State House Representative - District 65)
Erick Selgren (County Commissioner - District 2)
Tina Harris (County Clerk and Recorder)
