Colorado primary election 2024: How to find your polling place

The Colorado state primary election is Tuesday, June 25, and polling centers and ballot drop boxes are open.

Click here to find a polling location or ballot drop box closest to your home or work as well as hours of operation.

On Tuesday, all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. in order to be counted.

What do I need to take to the polls?

If you vote in person, you can either bring the ballot that was mailed to you or fill out a ballot at your in-person location. Anyone who votes in person has to provide identification, such as your Colorado driver's license or ID.

Who will be on my ballot?

Depending on where you live and which party's primary you're voting in, different races will be on your ballot.

The below candidates are found on Larimer County ballots. The Coloradoan conducted Q&A's with multiple candidates on Larimer County ballots. Those stories are linked below.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado primary election 2024: Where to drop off your ballot, vote