Colorado primary election 2024: What to know about same-day voter registration

Colorado's state primary election is today, and Colorado has same-day voter registration at any of the in-person locations if you still need to register to vote.

Coloradans can register at any of the polling locations while they are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. To find an in-person voting location, click here.

There is also the option to register online, but at this point it is too late to receive a mail-in ballot for the state primary. To register online, go to govotecolorado.gov and click on "Yes, register online" under the Register to Vote header. On the same website, you can download a form to fill out to send to your county clerk's office. Colorado residents are also able to register to vote anytime of the year when you obtain your Colorado driver's license at a DMV.

More: Make sure you're prepared for Colorado's 2024 primary election

What do I need to take to the polls?

If you vote in person, you can either bring the ballot that was mailed to you or fill out a ballot at your in-person location. Anyone who votes in person has to provide identification, such as your Colorado driver's license or ID.

What is the state primary election?

Similar to the presidential primary, the state primary allows for Colorado voters to select numerous Democratic or Republican candidate choices for the Nov. 5 general election. While this election won't have anything to do with the presidential candidates, Colorado voters will have the opportunity to select their choice of candidates in the races for the Colorado House of Representatives, the Colorado Senate and Colorado's seats in U.S. Congress, among others.

More: Here's what Coloradans need to know about the upcoming special election

Who can vote in Colorado's June 25 primary election?

In Colorado, all registered Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated voters have the opportunity to vote.

Registered Democratic and Republican can vote in their party's primary, while unaffiliated voters can choose which primary to vote in (but can only vote in one).

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado primary: What to know about same-day voter registration