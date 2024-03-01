Colorado preschool enrollment open for 2024-25
Colorado universal preschool enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is underway. FOX31's Erika Gonzalez speaks with Gov. Jared Polis about what's different in the program's second year.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
Lin Dunn's plan to revamp the Fever just got a jolt.
South Carolina remains the No. 1 overall seed with a new entry to the seed line.
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
Sheldon Keefe and Don Granato are the second and third coaches to receive $25K fines from the NHL this season.
The Cleveland Fed president told Yahoo Finance that a month-over-month jump in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge "doesn’t really change my view" that inflation is moving down.
Are NFL chain crews finally on their way out?
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.
That includes college and pros.
For its public domain theme night, the minor league baseball team will wear jerseys made entirely of iconic images that are no longer protected by copyright: Van Gogh's "Starry Night," King Kong, and the earliest depiction of Mickey Mouse from the 1928 short "Steamboat Willie." "Steamboat Willie" entered the public domain when the clock struck midnight to ring in 2024, marking the first time that any version of Mickey Mouse has been set free from the litigious grasp of Disney.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
Ford has raised prices on the 2024 Bronco by $500, but only on models fitted with the seven-speed manual transmission. Automatic models don't change.
Rocket Mortgage is a good choice for borrowers who appreciate a digital application and loan process — and a 1% down payment option.
Crude futures gained for a second month in a row as the market anticipated oil alliance OPEC+ will extend its production cuts.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Study found that charging is a problem, and PHEVs might not be the best choice for many buyers.
'I can see a definite difference,' says one user — it works on brows, too.
Reddit filed its S-1 last week and is set to take the bold step of being the first venture-backed public listing of 2024. If successful, Reddit has the power to open the IPO window for other late-stage startups anxiously waiting in the wings. Investors who buy at the IPO want upside on their investment, so Reddit has to price itself at the sweet spot where shares don't look undervalued but also have room to ascend.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
A college student paid a popular X account to promote her music. She got way more than she bargained for.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!