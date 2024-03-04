Colorado politicians respond to Supreme Court ruling keeping Trump on ballot

DENVER (KDVR) – On Monday morning, local politicians responded to the ruling that keeps Trump on the Colorado ballot.

Just minutes after the Supreme Court announced its decision, Trump posted on his social media:

“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump posted on his Truth Social.

As of 9:30 a.m., President Joe Biden hasn’t posted anything in response on X.

Republicans dominate early voting numbers in Colorado

Meanwhile, local Colorado politicians are also responding to the breaking news. Some were backing the Supreme Court’s decision, while others disapproved of keeping Trump on the ballot.

Politicians respond to the ruling

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold also posted on X just minutes after the Monday morning decision.

“I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates. Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot,” tweeted Griswold.

However, Colorado Rep. Lauren Bobert had a different opinion.

“Vindication at last. President Trump will remain on the Colorado ballot. The SCOTUS has made their ruling official. Yet another swing and miss from the looney left. TRUMP 2024,” tweeted Bobert.

Bobert responded to Griswold’s tweet, stating that the Secretary of State should be “recalled.”

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office released the latest numbers on voter turnout as of Feb. 29.

Social media is also flooding with responses as well. On X, “14th amendment,” “Section 3,” “Unanimous” and “Colorado Supreme Court” are trending in the top 20 in the U.S. as of Monday morning.

There’s still time to vote in the primary election. While Colorado is no longer accepting mail-in ballots after Feb. 26, you can still drop off your ballot at a local dropbox.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office released the latest numbers on voter turnout as of Feb. 29. So far, Republicans have outnumbered Democratic votes by over 100,000 votes.

Colorado is one state that votes on Super Tuesday, which is the last day Coloradans can vote for the primary elections.

