Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers help bear cub stuck in wire fence

DENVER (KDVR) — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife came to the rescue Saturday when a bear cub got stuck in a wire fence in Evergreen.

When officers responded, CPW said the mother bear was in a tree nearby, unable to help free her cub.

“That’s where we step in to lend a hand,” CPW said in a post on X.

So, officers shot a tranquilizer at the mother so that they could help the cub without worrying about her.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted videos of the rescue on X. The mother bear could be seen in the tree nearby while officers were cutting away the wire fencing. They used a catchpole to make sure the cub was not hurt more during the process.

“The rescue has to happen fast,” CPW said. “The cub isn’t making happy sounds, but soon it will be free and much better.”

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife came to the rescue Saturday when a bear cub got stuck in a wire fence in Evergreen. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officers were able to release the cub and back away just as the mother bear was waking up.

To make sure the mother bear and her cub don’t come back to the dangerous fencing, CPW said K-9 Officer Samson helped haze them away from the area.

“A complicated rescue with a happy ending! Thanks to our officers who put wildlife health and safety first,” CPW said.

