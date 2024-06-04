Colorado off to tragic start of water recreation season: Two dead, one missing on rivers

Two rafters are dead, one is missing and a group of paddlers were blown from their vessels at Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, creating a tense scene. And we are just a week into the unofficial start of summer.

Here's a look at the recent incidents, which included the first rafting fatalities of the season:

June 2: As many as eight people on paddleboards or kayaks in Satanka Cove on Horsetooth Reservoir's north end were blown off their vessels and separated after "incredible winds'' hit the area, creating large waves in the late afternoon, Poudre Fire Authority stated on its X account. Two people in distress were rescued from the chilly water. All the paddlers were accounted for and none required hospitalization.

June 1: A private raft with three aboard on the Colorado River near Kremmling hit a rapid in the afternoon, sending all three into the river. A 56-year-old man from Aurora died at the scene, and a 61-year-old man from Littleton remains missing, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. At the time of the incident, the water was running at 4,500 cubic feet per second and had a flow classification as high 3, according to American Whitewater.

May 30: An unidentified woman died at a Fort Collins-area hospital after the commercial raft she was on struck a bridge pylon, throwing all passengers into the Poudre River near the Greyrock Trailhead. The rest of those in the raft were uninjured. The river was flowing around 1,300 cubic feet per second at the time of the incident. The river's flow classification at the time was 3-plus, according to American Whitewater.

Colorado has seen a wave of water-related deaths in recent years

In 2023, Colorado had 32 water-related deaths, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

In 2022, a record 42 people died in water-related incidents, nearly double from the 22 deaths in 2021. In 2020, there were 34 deaths.

Why Colorado has seen so many water-related deaths and injuries in recent years

An increase in water-based recreation users, especially since the COVID pandemic.

River rafting is a popular activity in Colorado, with Colorado River Outfitters Association data showing around 550,000 people taking commercial rafting trips on average annually in recent years. Thousands more private rafters and kayakers take to Colorado's rivers in summer.

Our rivers are fed by snowmelt, meaning water temperatures, especially early in the season, are frigid. The water temperature in the Poudre River in the canyon is currently about 40 degrees.

Tubing on rivers too early in the spring and summer when water temperatures are cold and the water is flowing fast. Lack of a personal flotation device only adds to the risk. Low-head dams can be especially dangerous. A teen previously died on a low-head dam on the Poudre River.

Summer afternoon thunderstorms can quickly build, catching those on lakes and reservoirs off guard, resulting in capsized vessels in cold water.

Failure to wear a life jacket. Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates about 90% of those who die on Colorado's waters are not wearing a life jacket.

Top safety tips to keep you safe on Colorado waters

Wearing a properly fitted personal flotation device is the best way to stay safe. Children age 12 and younger are required by law to wear a PFD at all times. PFDs also are required onboard paddle boards and kayaks.

Avoid alcohol or marijuana. Public consumption is against the law, and impairment can create serious safety risks.

Check the forecast and keep an eye on the weather. Be ready for sudden high winds and have an exit strategy.

Bring extra layers of clothing and rain gear. Water temperature is deceptively cold.

Have a float plan. Tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return.

Bring a cellphone in a watertight container. If you have an emergency but cannot call for help, try texting 911 for help.

Bring a whistle. State and federal regulations require vessels to have a sound-producing device onboard.

Lost tubes, kayaks and paddles can cause concern if found without context. Including contact information can help first responders reach the owner and confirm your safety.

Take a boating safety class. Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers a state-approved course to safely operate a motorized vessel in Colorado. You can register online.

New Colorado boating law changes age requirement to operate a motorboat

As of June 1, 2024, a new Colorado boating law went into effect.

The new law prohibits the operation of a motorboat, including a personal watercraft (PWC/jet ski), by a person who is less than 18 years of age.

A person who is at least 14 years of age but less than 18 years of age may operate a motorboat if the person has completed a boating safety course approved by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and possesses a boating safety certificate issued by the boating safety course provider.

This boating age law does not apply to non-motorized vessels such as kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards, but life jacket requirements still apply.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado's river, reservoirs are refreshing but deadly. How to stay safe