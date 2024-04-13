Colorado nixes plans to house sex offenders at Northglenn facility amid pressure

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A neighborhood in Northglenn demanded change, and Colorado state officials are giving them just that.

This comes after officials planned to move a mental health transitional housing facility near an elementary school, a church and a community pool. Sex offenders may have been housed at the facility.

“We can make a difference, and it’s up to you to make it happen,” Danielle Luciano said.

Luciano and her neighbors in Northglenn celebrated the changes made by the state after weeks of controversy. Among the other changes: bringing down lattices that cover the front porch of the facilities.

“It’s like, what’s going on behind the scenes, who is in the building, are they allowed to be on the porch?” Luciano said. “It just shrouded it in more secrecy.”

Another change: abiding by a Northglenn ordinance that sex offenders not be housed within 1,000 feet of any school in the city.

“I think that sent a really strong message, as well, to the state,” Luciano said. “We’re just happy that they’re following that as well.”

The last and most significant change reported by Northglenn city officials is that no sex offenders will be housed at the facilities.

It was that point that motivated Luciano and other mothers in the neighborhood to demand immediate change.

“It felt like the state wasn’t giving us any answers to those questions, so we just wanted transparency,” Luciano said. “We wanted answers to our questions and what’s going to happen.”

An event was planned for Saturday to protest the state’s original plans. Luciano said that is still going to happen.

“It’s going to be more of a celebration and saying like, look, the state’s listening to us,” Luciano said.

The state will apply these changes for at least the next two years, at which point officials may decide to alter the plan or keep it the same.

