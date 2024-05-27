Colorado National Guard deploys to Middle East

MONTROSE, Colo. (KREX) — Tearful eyes and loving hugs filled the Montrose Pavilion Center Wednesday as families, spouses, and friends said goodbye to their sons, daughters, fathers, and brothers.

Captain Evan Pitchford, commander of the 947th Engineering Company with the Colorado National Guard, is preparing to ship out to the Middle East with his 90 soldiers. It’s the first time the unit has deployed in about 20 years. Their Title 10 orders started on May 23.

The company then heads to Fort Bliss to go through roughly a month of pre-mobilization training, then heads overseas to Central Command.

The company will support Operation Spartan Shield for one year in the Middle East to provide general engineering services like clearing roads, moving debris, and helping build and repair various structures.

The last time this unit deployed was back in 2005 for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Pitchford tells WesternSlopeNow that even though it’s been 20 years since this unit has deployed overseas, he assures us it’s nothing to worry about…just purely rotational.

After the 947’s year in the Middle East is up, the National Guard will not ask their unit to deploy for another three years.

Though Pitchford says there’s nothing to be concerned about, spouses, friends, and family still worry for their loved ones’ safety and aren’t looking forward to the time alone.

