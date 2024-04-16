Colorado mountains could see a foot of fresh snow, high winds

FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR) — With a snowstorm on the horizon, those heading up into the Colorado high country are leaving the warm weather behind.

Kevin Shepard told FOX31 the latest wintry spring mix came as a surprise after such a warm weekend.

“Today we got caught in an ice storm on the river as we were finishing,” Shepard said. “It took us two hours longer than we expected, and driving home, we just hit the snowstorm.”

Kyle Homan and his buddy, Carter Wenger, were up at Mayflower Gulch Trail making the best of the conditions.

“I’m on my split board, he’s on his skis, and we’re just going about a mile and a half up, stretching the legs and getting out there,” Wenger said.

Snow clouds over Colorado high-country forest

The two said they originally showed up in a T-shirt and shorts.

“We were hoping for a sunset, but with the clouds moving in, we thought about heading back a little bit further east, but figured we’re here so let’s make the most of what we got,” Homan said. “At the very least, it’s good to be outside.”

Signage posted along Interstate 70 warned drivers of heavy snow and high winds. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, snow is expected in the central and northern mountains and could bring up to a foot of accumulation.

“April is the best time to be outside,” Homan said. “You get a little bit of everything.”

Those traveling to the Colorado mountains are encouraged to check COtrip.org for the latest road conditions.

