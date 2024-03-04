Colorado mountain snow totals for Mar. 2-3, so far

DENVER (KDVR) — Little to no snow accumulated in the Denver metro area with the storm over the weekend, however, it was an entirely different story in the mountains.

Heavy snow and high winds made for difficult travel conditions and prompted road closures in the mountains.

Meanwhile, areas in southeast Colorado saw high fire concerns amid dry and windy weather.

Forecast: More mountain snow, another chance for the metro soon

Snow is expected to continue Sunday night. In this week’s forecast, there are chances for snow every day in the mountains.

How much snow fell in the Colorado mountains?

So far, some mountain areas garnered over a foot of snow by Sunday evening.

Here is how much snow has accumulated as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday since showers began Saturday, according to totals reported by the National Weather Service.

County Location Inches Arapahoe 1 WSW Aurora 0.4 Archuleta 8 WNW Pagosa Springs 1.2 Boulder 1 SW Eldora 5 Chaffee 2 SSW Salida 1.8 Chaffee 2 WSW Nathrop 1 Chaffee 3 W Nathrop 1.9 Chaffee 7 SSW Nathrop 4.5 Clear Creek 1 N Lawson 4.5 Clear Creek 1 WNW Loveland Pass 8 Clear Creek Georgetown 3 Delta 1 E Cedaredge 2.5 Delta 1 W Paonia 3 Delta 3 N Cedaredge 1.6 Delta 3 NW Lazear 3.8 Delta 4 E Eckert 2.5 Delta 4 NNW Lazear 2 Delta 4 SW Crawford 14 Delta 6 E Skyway 12 Delta 6 ESE Cedaredge 2.9 Denver 2 NE Cherry Hills Villa 0.2 Douglas 2 SSW Castle Rock 0.5 Douglas 3 WNW Castlewood Canyon 0.5 Eagle 1 NW Eagle 5 Eagle 1 SW Gypsum 3.2 Eagle 1 WNW El Jebel 6.2 Eagle 1 WNW Gypsum 2.3 Eagle 2 ENE Vail 6.1 Eagle 2 W Vail 6.4 Eagle Edwards 3.5 El Paso 5 E Monument 1.3 Garfield 1 SE New Castle 2 Garfield 2 NW Glenwood Springs 4.3 Garfield 3 NW Cattle Creek 2.4 Garfield 5 NW El Jebel 2 Garfield 6 N Silt 2.5 Garfield Carbondale 3.3 Garfield Glenwood Springs 3.5 Garfield Parachute 2 Grand 2 SSE Winter Park 7 Gunnison 2 SW Gunnison 6 Gunnison 3 WSW Gunnison 3 Gunnison 4 NNW Mount Crested But 4.5 Gunnison 6 WSW Almont 1.7 Gunnison Gunnison 6 Lake 2 NE Leadville 1.3 Lake 6 S Leadville 4.9 Mesa 1 ENE Redlands 4.5 Mesa 1 ESE Grand Junction 4 Mesa 1 N Fruita 3 Mesa 1 N Fruitvale 2.3 Mesa 1 NNW Redlands 6 Mesa 1 NW Fruitvale 3.7 Mesa 1 SSE Redlands 5.4 Mesa 1 SSW Grand Junction 4.6 Mesa 1 W Grand Junction 4.4 Mesa 1 WSW Palisade 2 Mesa 2 E Redlands 4.5 Mesa 2 NW Skyway 10 Mesa 2 WSW Clifton 1 Mesa 3 N Skyway 9.5 Mesa 3 SSE Redlands 6.5 Mesa 3 WNW Redlands 5 Mesa 4 N Fruita 2 Mesa 5 NNW Mesa 4 Mesa 6 ESE Whitewater 3.1 Mesa Clifton 2 Mesa Fruitvale 3.5 Mesa Orchard Mesa 5 Mesa Redlands 6 Mineral 1 SE Wolf Creek Pass 5 Moffat Dinosaur 2.3 Montrose 1 N Montrose 10.5 Montrose 1 SW Montrose 6 Montrose 15 W Montrose 14 Montrose 2 E Montrose 12.5 Montrose 2 NE Montrose 11 Montrose 3 NW Montrose 12 Montrose 5 W Montrose 5 Montrose 6 SSW Olathe 8 Ouray 2 NNW Ridgway 3.5 Ouray 4 E Camp Bird 2 Ouray 4 NW Ridgway 4.8 Ouray Ouray 1 Ouray Red Mountain Pass 3 Rio Blanco 2 WSW Meeker 3 Rio Blanco Rangely 4 Routt 1 NE Steamboat Springs 4 Routt 2 E Steamboat Springs 5.1 Routt 2 SW Hayden 4 Routt Oak Creek 6.2 San Juan Coal Bank Pass 2 San Juan Molas Pass 4 San Miguel 13 E Egnar 2.5 San Miguel 2 SSW Slick Rock 3.4 Summit 1 SSW Copper Mountain 7 Summit 3 SW Breckenridge 8 Summit 4 SSE Keystone 6 Teller 3 NE Cripple Creek 4 Teller 3 WNW Divide 1.8 Teller 5 NW Cripple Creek 2.5 Teller 6 S Divide 4

Don’t see your city listed? The list includes what the National Weather Service reported through its measurements as well as other sources reported to the agency. Check back for updates.

