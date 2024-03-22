Colorado Mountain College president to step down

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado Mountain College president and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser announced she’ll be stepping down in August.

Hauser is the college’s longest-serving president, having served for more than 10 years.

In a letter shared with students, faculty and staff on Tuesday, the college’s 9th President, “‘How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.’ This A.A. Milne quote perfectly captures the mixed emotions I have in sharing my decision to step down as President & CEO of Colorado Mountain College in August.”

Hauser says she will work closely with the CMC Board of Trustees to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The CMC Board of Trustees will meet on Friday in an attempt to discuss the process to discuss the transfer.

