Colorado Monument renovations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado National Monument’s amphitheater was closed while it underwent renovations. Now, over two years later, the amphitheater is set to reopen Aug. 2.

Some of the renovations of the amphitheater include a bigger stage, a retractable screen and it’s now ADA accessible.

