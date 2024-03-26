A Colorado mobile preschool is stolen then found with fentanyl: How this impacts learning for kids

A mobile preschool helping kids in underserved areas in Colorado was stolen and found two days later contaminated with fentanyl.

You Be You Early Learning, a non-profit teacher cooperative, provides mobile preschool to low-income and Section Eight families in Aurora, Colorado.

Executive Director Roya Brown told USA TODAY that in the early morning of Monday, Mar. 11, an RV used as a mobile preschool was stolen. It was found two days later almost 15 miles away in Denver, Colorado in what police described as a "drug district."

"This situation has been incredibly challenging for us, as it poses a serious risk to our students, teachers, and staff," the organization wrote in an email to You be You families.

Brown said police sat by the RV for half a day waiting to see if anyone tried to drive it, before taking it to impound. She then hired a biohazard company to test it for drugs.

"They did meth, fentanyl, and other drugs. It tested positive for fentanyl," Brown said.

No one is allowed to enter the bus until the fentanyl is cleaned out, and then Brown said, the RV has to go to a repair shop and mechanic.

"There are some damages to the ignition and the side doors to the RV when they busted the door and tried to get in. Many of our supplies are missing as well," Brown said.

The RV won't be back in use until late April or mid-May, Brown said. In the meantime, students are using a community room to learn.

While the exact cost of all the damage hasn't been tallied yet, Brown said she hopes it's under $20,000. The cost to clean out the RV alone was around $10,000, she said.

"It's sad they stole a school," Brown said. "And it just very sad that they took it Monday early morning, and abandoned it Tuesday night. For one night they have caused this bunch of damage."

Non-profit provides free education to kids in need

The RV has been in operation as a preschool since 2022. It was the second mobile preschool for You be You Learning.

In May 2021, the organization received a contract with the Aurora Housing Authority to offer an early childhood program for three to five-year-olds.

The bus was set up in the parking lot of a housing authority apartment complex. With just two teachers, the mobile learning center provides education to only eight students who are residents of the apartment complex.

When the group was approved for a second mobile preschool they opted to have an RV, which was also parked on-site and followed the same model as the first bus before it was stolen.

At the time of the theft, the organization was also working to add a third mobile school "to provide more education to low-income families."

The group does not charge tuition and is completely free for families. Brown said their next preschool will be a trailer so it's not moveable.

Brown said the group is taking several measures to better secure the RV once its back in business, including adding a steering wheel lock, a tracker, alarm system, and parking it in an area with a security guard.

The Aurora Police Department confirmed the theft report to USA TODAY but did not provide any additional information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A stolen Colorado mobile preschool is found contaminated with fentanyl