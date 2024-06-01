Colorado man arrested at Del Taco after allegedly carjacking Mustang from Southern California gas station

A man from Colorado was arrested at a Del Taco location after he allegedly stole a Mustang from a woman at a San Bernardino County gas station.

A media release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department indicates that deputies were dispatched to the Shell station located at 8986 Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

“The suspect allegedly ran up behind a customer standing near her vehicle [and] attempted to grab her cellphone from her hand,” SBSD said. “The victim was able to hold on to her phone, but the suspect grabbed her 2014 Mustang GT car keys from her and pushed her to the ground.”

After taking the keys, the suspect, identified as Jacob Naro of Pueblo, Colorado, ran toward the victim’s vehicle and attempted to start the engine, but was said to have been briefly stopped by a gas station attendant.

“A gas station employee reached into the vehicle and attempted to remove Naro…[he] then allegedly pushed the gas station employee out of the vehicle onto the ground and drove away,” officials said.

Upon locating the stolen Mustang, deputies initiated a pursuit, during which Naro drove on the wrong side of the road, did not stop at traffic signals, and drove with “complete disregard for public safety.”

Naro, 28, eventually stopped the vehicle at a permanently closed Del Taco store located near CA-138 and the 15 Freeway in the community of Phelan; he was quickly taken into custody without further incident, authorities stated.

Exactly how long the pursuit lasted was not disclosed.

The Colorado native was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for robbery, carjacking, felony evading and evading by driving in opposite lanes of traffic and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information that may aid the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact A. Schwingel with the Victory Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-552-6800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to WeTip by calling their hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visiting www.wetip.com

