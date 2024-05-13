Colorado makes to-go cocktails permanent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 24-020 into law Friday, allowing cocktails to be taken to go permanently.

Colorado is the 28th state to make to-go cocktails permanent. The initial measure — put in place July 2020 and extended in June 2021 — was set to expire July 1, 2025. Officials say the bill is meant to support both local businesses and adult consumers.

“Cocktails to go have not only been a great additional source of revenue for local bars and restaurants, but adult customers have come to expect the added convenience they offer,” said Ainsley Giglierano, vice president of public affairs and state policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “We applaud the legislature and Governor Polis for supporting Colorado business and consumers.”

Read the bill’s full text on the Colorado Legislature website.

