Colorado Lottery Powerball, Powerball Double Play results for June 5, 2024

The Colorado Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at June 5, 2024 results for each game:

Powerball

08-44-45-51-69, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

Powerball Double Play

04-11-20-45-49, Powerball: 21

Pick 3

Midday: 4-4-0

Evening: 4-1-7

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Cash 5

06-09-18-29-30

Lucky For Life

01-02-12-30-33, Lucky Ball: 06

Colorado Lotto+

14-21-24-33-35-37

Colorado Lotto+ Plus Numbers

05-10-18-20-23-25

