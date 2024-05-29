Colorado lightning death is reminder of dangers as storm season arrives

A Jackson County rancher killed by a lightning strike Saturday is a grave sign that lightning season in Colorado is underway.

Mike Morgan, 51, was killed near Rand when lightning struck while he and other family members were feeding cattle. The bolt killed Morgan and 34 head of cattle nearby.

It was only the second lightning death in Jackson County since 1980, according to the National Weather Service.

Lightning ranks only behind floods and avalanches in outdoor-related deaths in Colorado.

Here is a look at what Colorado counties are deadliest for lightning strikes, when lightning strikes most often occur and separating lightning fact from fiction, according to the National Weather Service:

Here are quick facts on where Colorado ranks among states for lightning fatalities and flashes

There have been more than 100 lightning deaths in Colorado since 1980.

1980-2022: Colorado averaged two fatalities and 12 injuries per year.

2008-2018: Colorado was tied for seventh nationally in lightning fatalities. Between 1959 and 2019, the state ranked fourth.

2009-2018: Colorado averaged around 500,000 lightning flashes a year, which ranked 19th nationally in cloud-to-ground flashes.

Larimer County among leader in Colorado lightning deaths

The last lightning death in Larimer County happened on Aug. 19, 2016, near Red Feather Lakes.

In Fort Collins, two men were fatally struck by lightning on the Colorado State University campus in July 2008.

Here are the top five counties in lightning deaths between 1980 and 2022:

El Paso (Colorado Springs): 10 deaths, 84 known injuries Larimer County (Fort Collins): 10 deaths, 76 known injuries Jefferson County (Golden): 9 deaths, 38 known injuries Boulder County: 5 deaths, 31 known injuries Adams County (Brighton): 4 deaths, 14 known injuries

Lightning

When lightning deaths/injuries happen most often in Colorado

Lightning deaths have been recorded in Colorado in April through October from 1980 to 2022.

July: Deadliest month with 36 and most injuries with 165. June has seen 21 deaths and August had 18.

Saturday : Day of the week with the most deaths/injuries with 57, followed by Sunday with 50.

2 p.m.: Hour with the most deaths/injuries with 51, followed by 1 p.m. with 40 and 3 p.m. with 37.

Here are the chances of being struck by lightning

About 10% of those struck by lightning die, leaving 90% with various degrees of disability.

The odds of being struck in a given year are roughly 1 in 1.2 million.

The odds of being struck in a lifetime (80 years) are 1 in 15,300.

Lightning fact and fiction

It is true that you can roughly calculate the distance of lightning by counting the number of seconds between the flash of lightning and the sound of thunder, and then divide by five; 5 seconds = 1 mile.

But here are a few lightning safety myths and facts to remember:

Myth: Crouch if caught outside during a thunderstorm. Fact: Crouching is no longer advised because it doesn't make you any safer outdoors. Lying on the ground is worse. Run to a substantial building or vehicle.

Myth: If it’s not raining or there aren’t clouds overhead, you’re safe from lightning. Fact: Lightning often strikes more than 3 miles from the center of the thunderstorm and up to 15 miles away.

Myth : A lightning victim is electrified. If you touch them, you’ll be electrocuted. Fact: The human body does not store electricity. It is perfectly safe to touch a lightning victim to administer first aid.

Myth: Rubber tires on a car protect you from lightning. Fact: It's true that most often vehicles are safe from lightning, but it is the metal roof and metal sides, not the rubber tires, that protect you. That's because when lightning strikes a vehicle, it goes through the metal frame into the ground — so don't be touching anything metal inside. The same goes for inside a house. Stay away from corded phones, electrical appliances, wires, TV cables, computers, plumbing, metal doors and windows.

Myth: Taking shelter under a tree is safe. Fact: Height, pointy shape and isolation are dominant factors of where a lightning bolt will strike, so this is not a good option.

Myth: Lightning never strikes in the same place twice. Fact: Lightning often strikes the same place repeatedly, especially if it's a tall, pointy, isolated object. The Empire State Building is hit an average of 23 times a year.

Five safety tips if outdoors when lightning is in the area

Before and while in the outdoors, continually make sure you have access to the latest weather updates.

In Colorado, thunderstorms typically develop in the mountains in the early afternoon, so plan to hike early in the day and be down the mountain by noon.

The first option is always to retreat to a safe building or a vehicle.

If you can't:

Avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top.

Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.

If in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.

If camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area but be aware of possible flash flooding. A tent offers no protection from lightning.

Stay away from water, wet items such as ropes, and metal objects such as fences and poles. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity. The current from a lightning flash will easily travel for long distances.

Here are safety tips if indoors when lightning is in the area

Stay off corded phones. You can use cellular or cordless phones.

Don't touch electrical equipment such as computers, TVs or cords. You can use remote controls safely.

Avoid plumbing. Do not wash your hands, take a shower or wash dishes.

Stay away from exterior windows and doors that might contain metal components.

Stay off balconies, porches, and out of open garages or car ports.

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.

Dog houses are not safe shelters. Dogs that are chained to trees or on metal runners are particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes.

Lightning generates electric surges that can damage electronic equipment some distance from the actual strike. Typical surge protectors will not protect equipment from a lightning strike.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado saw its first lightning death: Here is how to protect yourself