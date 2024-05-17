Colorado legalizes lane filtering over the next three years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Typically, when a motorcycle approach stopped traffic, the motorcyclist is allowed by law to filter between the rows of stopped vehicles. But what happens if the traffic starts moving again while the motorcyclist is filtering past cars?

If the traffic starts moving, the motorcyclist must stop filtering and follow in line with the flow of traffic.

Colorado is implementing lane filtering, which differs from lane splitting, allowed in California. Lane splitting permits motorcyclists to pass vehicles moving in the same direction on the same roadway or lane.

Sam Cole, traffic safety manager of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), says traffic safety specialists believe implementing lane filtering could save lives.

“Motorcyclists are extremely vulnerable on our roadways,” Cole said. “We saw a record number of motorcycle deaths just two years ago—almost 150 were killed. We need to do everything we possibly can to keep it safe on our roadways, and I think this will go a long way to ensure that.”

CDOT officials emphasize the importance of public understanding of the new law. CDOT will launch a public awareness campaign in August to inform drivers that they may be passed by motorcyclists while stopped in traffic and to remind motorcyclists they can only filter when traffic is stopped.

The law will be implemented over the next three years. CDOT plans to monitor the data to assess the effectiveness of filtering. The state legislature has required CDOT to study the severity of injuries or the reduction thereof, focusing on whether motorcyclists will avoid rear-end collisions.

CDOT’s studies will include crash and other relevant data.

“We’re going to be looking at indications that the law is working or not,” Cole said.

The awareness campaign begins in August, and the new rules take effect on August 7.

