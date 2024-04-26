Colorado increases oversight of funeral industry after funeral homes mistreat remains

Colorado is the only state currently without licensing requirements for funeral industry workers. The bipartisan legislation of multiple bills would align Colorado with the 49 other states that already require education, certification and licensure of those who work as funeral directors, mortuary scientists, cremationists and embalmers.

The introduction of these bills comes after multiple cases of mismanagement and mistreatment of human remains at various Colorado funeral homes.

Colorado funeral homes and the mistreatment of human remains

According to previous coverage by USA TODAY, an arrest warrant was issued in February for the owner of Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services in Littleton. The funeral home was accused of keeping the cremated remains of at least 30 people in a house he was renting and a dead woman's body in a hearse for two years.

Police also said they believed some families were given remains that weren't of their loved ones, according to USA TODAY.

In October 2023, Colorado authorities removed nearly 200 bodies from a different funeral home accused of improperly storing bodies. Authorities opened an investigation on Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose following reports of an odor in early October, according to previous coverage by USA TODAY.

In April 2024, the Return to Nature Funeral Home owners were indicted on federal charges, including fraud related to COVID relief funds, after failing to cremate or bury bodies they were paid to handle dating back to at least 2019, according to court documents referenced in coverage by USA TODAY.

Legislative measures regarding the funeral industry and the management of human remains

"Colorado is the only state that does not require licensure for funeral professionals," Colorado Springs Republican Sen. Bob Gardner said in a news release.

A bill signed into law by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on April 11 will change that. Under HB24-1100, Coroner Qualifications, coroners elected to counties with populations greater than 150,000 after the Nov. 5 election must be certified by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators or the American Board of Pathology in Forensic Pathology.

Two other bills related to the funeral industry are under consideration in the Colorado legislature:

Currently under consideration in the Senate, HB24-1335, Sunset Continue Mortuary Science Code Regulation, concerns continued regulation of funeral home personal related to the handling of deceased human bodies.

Currently under consideration in the House, SB24-173, Regulate Mortuary Science Occupations, would require those providing mortuary science services to obtain a license to practice.

“Colorado families continue to be victimized by our state’s lack of oversight of the funeral industry,” Frisco Democratic Sen. Dylan Roberts said in a news release. “This is a service that every family needs at some point and everyone should be able to trust that those who are caring for their loved ones’ remains have proper training, oversight, and accountability, just like many other professions and businesses."

Reporting by USA TODAY reporters Anthony Robledo, Emily DeLetter and Krystal Nurse contributed to this coverage.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado last state in the nation to enact funeral home requirements