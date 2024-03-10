Colorado House advances bill to promote responsible gun ownership

(DENVER) — On Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, Colorado State legislators advanced House bill HB24-1174, which will strengthen firearm training requirements for concealed carry permits. The bill is sponsored by Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, and Rep. Marc Snyder, D-Manitou Springs.

“States that have eliminated their live-fire training requirements to receive a concealed carry permit saw a 32 percent increase in gun assaults,” said Majority Leader Monica Duran. “The data is clear—live-fire gun training can save lives. This important legislation will ensure that Coloradans with concealed carry permits are properly trained before they bring their firearm into their communities.”

The bill would add several new requirements for training, safe handling of firearms and ammunition, and safe storage. For example, if passed, the bill would require at least eight hours of instruction, including live-fire exercises and a written exam that students must pass, to receive a concealed-carry permit for a handgun.

The bill would also require refresher classes for concealed carry permit renewals, including instruction on any changes to firearm laws, whether federal or state.

“When I received my concealed carry permit years ago, I was surprised to learn that Colorado law did not require live-fire training, a necessary skill to have before carrying a gun in public spaces,” said Rep. Marc Snyder.

“Our bill would create a minimum requirement for concealed carry permit holders, including in-person live-fire training with a certified firearms instructor, to ensure that concealed carry permits are issued with appropriate training. Our commonsense gun violence prevention legislation works to prevent senseless gun deaths by improving firearm training.”

