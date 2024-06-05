Colorado: 'Hidden' elk charges, injures 4-year-old boy in second elk attack in a week

Residents of a Colorado town and visitors are being warned to be careful after a cow elk attacked a 4-year-old boy just days after an 8-year-old girl was attacked by one while riding a bike.

The 4-year-old boy was playing at a playground in Estes Park around 1:30 p.m. Monday when a cow elk "suddenly charged and stomped on him multiple times," Colorado Parks and Wildlife representatives said in a news release Tuesday.

According to witnesses, families present in the playground were unaware that two elk calves were "hidden nearby in a rock area."

A family member scared the elk away and took the injured boy to a hospital where he received treatment and was released Monday evening, CPW said.

CPW said that an officer who responded to the scene found multiple cow elk in the area and used "non-lethal bean bag rounds to encourage the elk to leave the park."

While the elk moved to another location, CPW closed the playground indefinitely as well as parts of the Lake Estes Loop trail. Warning signs of aggressive elk have also been placed in the area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife set up signs in Estes Park, Colo., warning of aggressive cow elk during the spring calving season after a cow elk chased down and stomped a young bike rider in the town May 31, 2024.

Last Thursday, a female cow elk had charged at an 8-year-old girl riding her bike in Estes Park, a town about 65 miles from Denver, stomping on her several times.

The child is "recovering from her injuries," Area Wildlife Manager Jason Duetsch had said in a statement Friday.

Colorado has one of the largest populations of elk in the world with over 280,000 animals, as per CPW. Only male elks have antlers and can weigh up to 700 pounds, while cow elk weigh around 500 pounds, according to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Authorities caution the public to avoid engaging with wildlife

Wildlife officials said conflicts with people are common in spring when cow elk and cow moose have their young nearby. Officials recommend giving these animals space and avoid approaching them, especially those with young.

"While newborn calves are immobile, cow elk can become aggressive towards perceived threats," CPW said. "People are encouraged to be aware while recreating outdoors that calves could be hidden nearby. Cow elk can charge from many yards away. Please respect trail closures and signs warning of aggressive elk."

"Never disturb young wildlife, even if they appear to be alone, as the mother is most likely nearby searching for food," they added.

While the exact number of elk attacks on humans in Colorado is not available, there have been 21 attacks by moose on humans since 2006. One of those was fatal and nearly all occurred with a dog or dogs present.

