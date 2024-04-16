Colorado governor signs bill outlawing family-based roommate rules like Fort Collins' U+2

City code inspector Dale Wood issues citations for over-occupancy under the U+2 law at a home on Parklake Drive and Yucca Street in this 2014 file photo.

Gov. Jared Polis has signed the bill that would outlaw residential occupancy rules like Fort Collins' U+2 ordinance, which says that no more than three unrelated roommates can live together in the city.

Polis signed the bill, House Bill 24-1007, on Monday. It prohibits any local government from basing occupancy limits on whether there is a family relationship, something its supporters cited as discriminatory.

Instead, rules can be based on established health and safety standards and affordable housing program guidelines.

The sponsors of the bill say it is meant to increase more affordable housing options and encourage denser living.

Fort Collins City Council had already been planning to revisit its U+2 ordinance this year, and the legislature's action puts limits on what it can do now.

It is set to take up the issue at a May 14 work session, with a vote on a proposed ordinance set for June 4.

The state law takes effect July 1.

Health and safety standards named in the bill include international building code standards, fire code regulations, and Colorado health department wastewater and water-quality standards.

Fort Collins' lawmakers were split on the issue. Sen. Joann Ginal opposed the bill and spoke against it on the Senate floor. Reps. Cathy Kipp and Andrew Boesenecker voted for it.

The bill was brought forward by Reps. Manny Rutinel and Javier Mabrey, and Sens. Tony Exum and Julie Gonzales.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Gov. Jared Polis signs residential occupancy limits bill