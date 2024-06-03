Colorado Front Range Passenger Rail won't seek sales tax funding from voters in 2024

Colorado's Front Range Passenger Rail District officials announced last Friday they will not seek approval from voters for sales tax funding until 2026.

Instead, they announced a board decision to continue planning and service modeling for the launch of intercity passenger rail service from Fort Collins to Pueblo, including completion of the Formal Service Development Plan.

While 2026 will be an off-year for presidential races, as opposed to 2024, vice chair for the Passenger Rail District Board and former state representative for western Pueblo Sal Pace told the Chieftain the ballot initiative will nevertheless stand a better chance in 2026.

"Voters want to see some progress and they want to see that this is a believable and viable project first. This past legislative session, there were two pieces of legislation (passed) that will generate about $100 million a year for passenger rail.," said Pace. "We'll be able to leverage that money to get some federal dollars, start construction, make some progress over the next two years and show voters this is a real achievable project."

Front Range Passenger Rail service is expected to begin operations within the next 10 years, beginning with three trains per day between Denver and Fort Collins along the Northwest Rail corridor. Service between Denver and Pueblo is expected to begin shortly after that.

"Ultimately, six roundtrip trains per day will connect Front Range Coloradans to each other, to work or appointments, sporting or cultural events; to fun family destinations like the National Western Stock Show or Colorado State Fair, or for weekend visits home from Colorado’s Front Range college and university campuses," they said in their release.

Pace noted that Southern Colorado will likely be the largest beneficiary of Front Range Rail. "Some of our early revenue ridership numbers show that the southern leg, Pueblo to Denver, will be the most (well used) leg," he said.

Pace stated a number of variables, including ticket prices, frequency, and speed of service will affect ridership projections. These factors will also affect overall cost of the project, which he says could range between $3 billion on the low end to $10 billion on the high end.

This is all the more reason to not go to voters in 2024, said Pace.

The organization is optimistic they will get the voter funding they need in 2026.

“Poll results show that a majority of voters in Colorado support a sales tax to fund intercity rail service connecting Front Range communities,” said Andy Karsian, Front Range Passenger Rail District general manager. “We believe voter support will grow as we continue to demonstrate the strength and rigor of the financial plan, collaborate with local governments for the nine station locations, and engage with stakeholders. Going to the ballot in 2026 allows for the necessary time needed to accomplish this.”

Over the next year, the district will complete its Service Development Plan, an in-depth technical study of routes, stations, infrastructure, operations, costs and financing, ultimately culminating in a preliminary service plan. The plan will help answer questions like:

What train routes, stops, frequency, fares and amenities will deliver the level of service that community members want?

What infrastructure work and financial support are needed, when and where?

How can existing rail infrastructure, community partnerships and transit connections – like light rail or bus systems, pedestrian walkways or bicycle lanes – help create a passenger train service people are excited to ride?

Completion of the Service Development Plan is required for one of several sources of federal funding that the District plans to tap, along with state funding resulting from bills passed by the Colorado General Assembly this past session, according to the board. Local funding, such as sales tax revenue, is required to access certain federal sources of matching funds and is necessary to ensure the project’s viability and sustainability.

